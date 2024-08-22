CM officially launches ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday officially launched the “Apni Chat Apna Ghar” program under which the Punjab government will offer interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million, repayable in easy instalments over seven years.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the program, here Wednesday, she said the program is aimed at providing affordable housing to the people of Punjab. The long-awaited dream of “Apni Chat Apna Ghar” has now become a reality, she added.

The CM announced that these loans will be available for the construction of houses on plots of up to five marlas in urban areas and up to 10 marlas in rural areas.

The citizens can apply for these loans through the Punjab Information Technology Board portal or by calling the toll-free number 080009100 for more information, she added.

She said, “The person will have to repay the loan in instalments; Rs 14,000 every month, without interest during the next seven years, there were no taxes, no hidden charges included in these loans.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed that she worked 16 hours a day without taking any break. Neither I take rest nor let members of my team take rest, the CM said, adding: “That’s why Punjab is ahead of other provinces in every field. Other provincial governments are trying to catch up with us.”

She announced that the Punjab government would give Rs1.5 million in loan to each person owning a piece of land for the construction of a house. “Dial 080009100 for further information,” she said.

The CM revealed the provincial government was going to launch the world’s largest solar project in order to resolve the power crisis for good.

Moreover, an interesting situation emerged during the ceremony when a woman stood up and said most of the people were still to be allotted homes under the Shehbaz Sharif scheme. “It is all a political gimmick. I have been struggling for justice for the last so many years,” the woman said.

