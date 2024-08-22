AGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AIRLINK 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
BOP 5.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.81%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.77%)
DFML 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
DGKC 83.44 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (6.63%)
FCCL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.25%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.04%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.88%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.82%)
NBP 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.09%)
OGDC 134.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.63%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
UNITY 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,363 Increased By 82.7 (1%)
BR30 26,358 Increased By 355.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 78,894 Increased By 633.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 183.4 (0.74%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

CM officially launches ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday officially launched the “Apni Chat Apna Ghar” program under which the Punjab government will offer interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million, repayable in easy instalments over seven years.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the program, here Wednesday, she said the program is aimed at providing affordable housing to the people of Punjab. The long-awaited dream of “Apni Chat Apna Ghar” has now become a reality, she added.

The CM announced that these loans will be available for the construction of houses on plots of up to five marlas in urban areas and up to 10 marlas in rural areas.

The citizens can apply for these loans through the Punjab Information Technology Board portal or by calling the toll-free number 080009100 for more information, she added.

She said, “The person will have to repay the loan in instalments; Rs 14,000 every month, without interest during the next seven years, there were no taxes, no hidden charges included in these loans.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed that she worked 16 hours a day without taking any break. Neither I take rest nor let members of my team take rest, the CM said, adding: “That’s why Punjab is ahead of other provinces in every field. Other provincial governments are trying to catch up with us.”

She announced that the Punjab government would give Rs1.5 million in loan to each person owning a piece of land for the construction of a house. “Dial 080009100 for further information,” she said.

The CM revealed the provincial government was going to launch the world’s largest solar project in order to resolve the power crisis for good.

Moreover, an interesting situation emerged during the ceremony when a woman stood up and said most of the people were still to be allotted homes under the Shehbaz Sharif scheme. “It is all a political gimmick. I have been struggling for justice for the last so many years,” the woman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

CM officially launches ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ programme

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

Read more stories