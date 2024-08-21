AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,277 Increased By 91.4 (1.12%)
BR30 25,987 Increased By 278.4 (1.08%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh send Pakistan into bat in rain delayed first Test

AFP Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 02:24pm

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first Test Wednesday after a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

The two umpires – Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa – made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play.

No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs.

The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted.

Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners.

Pakistan’s Test cricket season starts today

The two-match series is part of the nine-team World Test championship with Pakistan currently sixth in the standings and Bangladesh eighth.

The second Test will also be played at the same venue from August 30.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Babar Azam Shan Masood Shakib Al Hasan Najmul Hossain Shanto Litton Das Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ICC World Test Championship 2023 25 Pakistan Bangladesh Test

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh send Pakistan into bat in rain delayed first Test

PTA chairman links internet slowdown to ‘faulty submarine cable’

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil prices catch breath after days of losses

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Read more stories