Sports

Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel rescue Pakistan in first Test against Bangladesh

AFP Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 07:14pm

RAWALPINDI: Left-handers Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub hit fighting half-centuries to help Pakistan recover to 158-4 on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 at the close while Ayub scored 56 for his maiden fifty during an innings-building stand of 98 for the fourth wicket after Pakistan were tottering at 16-3.

Shakeel brought up 1,000 runs in his 11th Test when he reached 33 and hit five boundaries in his seventh half-century. He added a further 44 for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who was unbeaten on 24.

Pakistan’s Test cricket season starts today

Ayub, who hit four boundaries and a six, fell late in the day, driving wildly off Hasan Mahmud and was caught at third slip.

The new-ball pairing of Shoriful Islam (2-30) and Mahmud (2-33) jolted Pakistan after a delayed start of 230 minutes due to a wet outfield after overnight rain.

Shoriful removed the home team’s skipper Shan Masood for six and then star batter Babar Azam for a two-ball duck before Pakistan launched their recovery on a greenish pitch.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto wasted no time in sending Pakistan in to bat after winning the toss and had them on 81-3 at tea.

Mahmud gave the visitors the first breakthrough when Abdullah Shafique was smartly caught at gully by Zakir Hasan for two in the fourth over.

Shoriful then had Masood caught behind off a sharp delivery, with Bangladesh successfully reviewing a not out decision by South African umpire Adrian Holdstock.

Azam nicked a leg-side delivery in Shoriful’s next over and was caught by wicketkeeper Liton Das for his first home-ground duck in 14 Tests.

Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in an all-pace attack with no frontline spinner, while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners.

The two-match series is part of the nine-team World Test championship, with Pakistan currently sixth in the standings and Bangladesh eighth.

Babar Azam Shan Masood Shakib Al Hasan Najmul Hossain Shanto Litton Das Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ICC World Test Championship 2023 25 Pakistan Bangladesh Test

