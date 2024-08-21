AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Three BLA terrorists killed in Mastung IBO

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces successfully carried out an intelligence-based operation in Mastung District on the night of August 18/19, 2024.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), while three others sustained injuries.

The neutralised terrorists were involved in various terrorist activities in the region, including the recent assassination of Panjgur’s Deputy Commissioner, Zakir Ali, on August 12, 2024.

Today’s operation has avenged this brutal act and brought the culprits to justice.

Pakistan's security forces, in unity with the nation, remain committed to defeating all attempts aimed at disrupting the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

