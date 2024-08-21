Governor visits IMC plant

KARACHI: The Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced notable progress in the local auto industry, highlighting recent achievements in localization and international expansion.

During his visit to IMC’s plant, Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, was briefed by Chief Executive Officer IMC Ali Asghar Jamali on the company’s advancements and plans. The governor, lauding IMCs contributions to the local auto industry, expressed, “It’s been a remarkable experience visiting Indus Motor and witnessing first-hand its modern plant that has set a benchmark in Pakistan’s automotive industry.

The heavy capital and human resource investment speak volumes of the company’s focus on the quality and safety of its products.

The company’s recent foray into the export of “Make in Pakistan” Toyota vehicles and parts is commendable, one that firmly places Pakistan on the world map. The provincial government is keen to continue supporting initiatives that drive economic growth and also promote environmental responsibility not only in Sindh but across the country”, said the governor.

Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, appreciated IMC’s contributions to the local auto industry, the national economy, and employment generation. He affirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that foster the growth of the manufacturing sector and bolster Pakistan’s economic development.

Jamali welcomed the governor and commended the government’s support, which has been pivotal in aiding the recovery of the auto industry through a challenging period. “We’re honored to have the governor visit us at the plant and his presence reaffirms the government’s support for industrial growth.

