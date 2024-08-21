AGL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Potential flood situation: CM visits embankments in Dadu

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 08:23am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited various embankments in Dadu, including Hammal Lake, FP Bund, MNVD Drain, and Khuda Wah.

The chief minister, along with Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, the Irrigation secretary, and local elected representatives, reviewed the administrative measures in Dadu District to handle potential floods.

Speaking to the media, he said that since 2022, the Sindh government has repaired five breaches on the FP Bund. My purpose for coming here today, as you know, is that the rains are ongoing across the country.

I have visited Hammal Lake and FP Bund with the elected representatives of Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot, and received a briefing from the Irrigation department. Following this, we have some concerns regarding the MNVD Drain, which is a federal project. Unfortunately, Rs 8.5 billion project has not yet been approved by the federal government. However, for now, the situation is satisfactory.

The Sindh government has also strengthened the Supro Bund.

The chief minister was accompanied by Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro, secretary Irrigation, and MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, MNA Dadu Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, MPA Fayaz Butt, MNA Irfan Zafar Laghari, town chairmen, commissioner Hyderabad, deputy commissioner Dadu, and various departmental officials.

