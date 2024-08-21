Sharjeel hits out at Punjab govt’s power relief plan

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise and Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, inaugurated a 120-bed Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, a 110-bed Department of Neurology, a stroke unit, and the latest CyberKnife at Jinnah Hospital yesterday. He congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on this achievement. These treatment facilities will be provided free of cost to all citizens, not only to the people of Sindh but to the entire population of Pakistan, who can receive free treatment at the hospitals in Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharjeel Memon stated that the minimum cost of treating cancer with cyberKnife is 221 million rupees in the United States, 194 million rupees in Germany, 166 million rupees in Japan, 138 million rupees in Canada, 166 million rupees in the United Kingdom, 152 million rupees in France, 194 million rupees in Australia, 221 million rupees in Switzerland, 180 million rupees in the Netherlands, and up to 166 million rupees in Sweden. In contrast, this facility is being provided free of charge by the Government of Sindh in Karachi, and people from all over Pakistan are benefiting from the hospitals in Sindh.

He said that 31 percent of the patients who have recovered from CyberKnife treatment are from Punjab. People come to the hospitals in Sindh not only from all over the country but also from abroad; patients from 15 different countries seek treatment in Sindh. We do not consider anyone’s ID card or passport when providing treatment—people’s lives and health are our first priority. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also expressed that we want to work in the health sector in Punjab as well.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) never engages in negative politics. He expressed disappointment over Maryam Nawaz’s speech, noting that the Prime Minister has increased electricity prices. He remarked that while the younger brother (referring to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif) has raised electricity rates, the elder brother (referring to Nawaz Sharif) reduced prices in Punjab for two months. “I could also play politics, but the vision of a leader is not to provide temporary relief by lowering electricity prices for just two months—the people should receive permanent relief. What happens after two months of relief? Planning should be long-term, not just for a short period. The PPP did not increase electricity bills, and we have never advised criticism for the sake of criticism. The People’s Party has never engaged in negative politics. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has increased electricity bills for the entire country.”

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that electricity should be made cheaper not just for Punjab but for all of Pakistan. The People’s Party’s Sindh government is providing the country’s cheapest electricity through the Thar Coal project. The Sindh government is supplying electricity not only to its own province but to the entire country. In response to Punjab’s statements, the Chief Minister will respond with reason and without taunts. The Sindh government is investing its resources to ensure the provision of the most affordable electricity from Thar Coal. Shaheed Bibi’s (Benazir Bhutto’s) vision has been realized by President Asif Ali Zardari.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that President Asif Ali Zardari had asked the federal government to undertake long-term planning to reduce electricity rates, not just provide temporary relief to one province for two months. We focus on taking action rather than making announcements; we act first and announce later.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that there has been significant rainfall in Sindh this time as well, although Karachi has not experienced any major spells. Sukkur received 283 mm of rain, Naushahro Feroze 126 mm, and Mirpurkhas 111 mm. The Sindh government has implemented comprehensive security measures during the rains. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is currently visiting the rain-affected districts. Funds have been allocated to all Deputy Commissioners for dewatering, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has taken preemptive measures to mitigate potential losses. There are no major issues. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with his entire team and local representatives, are fully mobilized. Water is being pumped out for rainwater drainage, and the situation is completely under control. The water has been fully drained from the cities that experienced rainfall.

In response to a question, the Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Syed Murad Ali Shah is performing his duties very well. The formation of the cabinet is the chief minister’s prerogative. Any changes to the cabinet will be made by the chief minister in accordance with the wishes of the Sindh leadership.

