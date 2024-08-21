AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Maryam laughs off Murad’s remark on power relief

NNI Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh came face to face on Tuesday after Syed Murad Ali Shah labelled the temporary relief in electricity bills announced by Maryam Nawaz Sharif as “a stupidity”.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah while reacting to the Punjab government’s decision to slash electricity tariff for two months, termed it a ‘bizarre’ announcement, saying such ‘strange’ announcements put them in a quandary. “We (Sindh government) find it difficult how to respond to these foolish statements. But I don’t want to go into politics,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah wondered how people find time to appear on TV. “My party chairman and Sindh information minister often get unhappy with me as I don’t appear on television to project the works being done in the province,” he added.

On Friday, PML-N President had announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households, stating consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs14 per unit.

