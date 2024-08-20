Monsoon flooding: 37 die; 43 hurt, 192 houses damaged

ISLAMABAD: The monsoon flooding in various parts of the country over the past 24 hours has wreaked havoc as at least 37 people lost their lives, 43 injured, 192 houses damaged and 46 cattle perished, the latest data released by disaster management authorities said.

Meanwhile, the National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Monday, warned of more landsliding and flash flooding risk amid active glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in parts of the Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The NEOC anticipated heavy rainfall in G-B and AJK from August 19 to 24, whereas, river discharge was expected to increase due to rise in temperature, increased snow melt and heavy rains, a news release said.

The NEOC anticipated heavy rainfall in Chitral, Dir, Charbagh, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpur, Mansehra, and Abbottabad Districts of KPK while Gilgit, Diamir, Nagar and Hunza districts of G-B. Rains may trigger localised landslides at Karakoram Highway along Hunza, and at risk areas of Nagar, Gilgit, Diamir, Lower and Upper Kohistan.

According to the NMDA, in the past 24 hours at least 12 people were killed in Punjab owing to various rain-related incidents, five people lost their lives in Sindh and 18 in Balochistan.

Out of 20 deaths, 10 were children, eight men and two women. Out of 43 flood-related injures, 29 were reported in Sindh and 14 in Punjab, of which, 24 men, 10 women and nine children. Of 192 houses damaged, 126 reported in Sindh, 37 in G-B, 16 in Balochistan and eight in Punjab. Out of 46 livestock perished 30 in G-B, 11 in Balochistan and five in Sindh were reported.

This year, so far, in flash floods and other rain-related incidents a total of 215 people have been killed, 405 injured, 2,575 houses damaged and 448 livestock perished across the country. According to official flood-related data, children remained the most vulnerable to floods as out of 215 nationwide deaths, 108 are children and out of 405 injuries, 156 are children. The floods have resulted in the killings of 75 men and 32 women. The flash floods and other rains related incidents have left 148 men and 101 women injured.

Punjab with 86 deaths and 224 injuries is the worst-affected province, followed by KPK with 65 deaths and 112 injuries, Sindh 37 deaths and 42 injuries, Balochistan 18 deaths and 10 injuries, G-B four deaths and one injury, and AJK five deaths and 16 injuries.

Out of 2,575 houses damaged countrywide,1,907 are partially and 768 houses are completely destroyed.

In Sindh, 876 houses are damaged, of which, 634 are partially and 242 are fully destroyed; in KPK, a total of 773 houses are damaged, of which, 561 are partially and 212 fully; in Balochistan, 428 houses are damaged, of which, 303 are partially and 125 are fully; in Punjab, 248 houses are damaged, of which, 148 are partially and 100 are fully, in G-B, 169 houses are damaged, of which, 105 are partially and 64 are fully destroyed, and in AJK, 81 houses are damaged, of which, 56 are partially and 25 are fully destroyed.

While the NDMA has warned of heavy and intense rainfall across Pakistan in the next four days while alerting the authorities about possible urban flooding in Punjab and Sindh, and flash floods in hilly areas of G-B, Koh-e-Suleman Range, parts of KPK.

The advisory has urged all relevant departments to stay alert and implement necessary precautions.

Furthermore, it warns of the significant risk of flooding in major cities such as Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Sialkot. Furthermore, low-lying areas in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar are also at risk of flooding.

The NDMA has warned that urban flooding could harm infrastructure and disrupt daily life, particularly, affecting communities near drainage channels, which are at high risk of flash floods and severe impacts.

According to NDMA, KKH at Shishkat, in District Hunza has been eroded due to nullah water. Due to small scale flood road blocked in Ishkoman, Jalal Abad, Hasis and FaizAbad. KKH got blocked at near Chanas Tunnel due to landslide/flash flood in District Nagar. Road from Aliabad to Haider Abad has been damaged due to small Scale flood in District Hunza. Due to flash flood road got blocked at 2 location at Guru Juglote and Naltarvally road got partially damaged due to flood in DistricGilgit.

On dated 19th August 2024, JST got blocked near Shaggus due to mudflow in District.

The NDMA has urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides.

The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments and mobilise resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situation.

Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecast season.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

