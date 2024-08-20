AGL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

SSGC removes 557 illegal gas connections

Published 20 Aug, 2024

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has been fighting against the menace of gas theft ever since the inception of the Counter Gas Theft Operations Department (CGTO).

Together with Security Services (SS) and Customer Relations Department (CRD), multiple teams of the Company have been carrying out surveys and raids in Sindh and Balochistan to bring down the rising incidences of gas theft.

Recently, in Quetta, 338 illegal connections were removed in Cantt, Samungli Zone, Saryab zone and other areas of Balochistan, whereas theft was prevalent. Meanwhile, in Karachi, 203 illegal gas connections were removed in F.B. Area, North Karachi, Qasimabad, and other areas, while 14 and 2 illegal gas connections were removed in Larkana and Nawabshah respectively.

All rubber pipes and clamps used for illegally accessing gas from SSGC’s main line were removed on spot and appropriate claims will be raised against those involved in this illegal activity.

It should be noted that gas theft is a serious crime against the community, whereby, those involved in this heinous crime are not only stealing gas that should be utilized by paying customers, but also putting themselves and those around them at risk by tampering with the Company’s main distribution and service lines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

