Aug 20, 2024
Secretary Defence of Iraq meets Gen Sahir

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am
ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Ahmed Dawood Salman, secretary defence of Iraq met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the evolving security landscape, and avenues for enhancing defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

During the discussions, both sides emphasised the importance of fostering closer military ties and collaboration in dealing with common security challenges.

They also explored ways to further strengthen their partnership in defence-related fields.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and recognised the sacrifices made by the people and military of Pakistan in their ongoing battle against terrorism.

Pakistan iRAQ Pakistan Army CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Iraq secretary defence General Ahmed Dawood Salman

Secretary Defence of Iraq meets Gen Sahir

