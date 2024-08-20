Secretary Defence of Iraq meets Gen Sahir

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Ahmed Dawood Salman, secretary defence of Iraq met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the evolving security landscape, and avenues for enhancing defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq.

During the discussions, both sides emphasised the importance of fostering closer military ties and collaboration in dealing with common security challenges.

They also explored ways to further strengthen their partnership in defence-related fields.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and recognised the sacrifices made by the people and military of Pakistan in their ongoing battle against terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024