Devastating rains: Sindh PA adjourns session till 27th

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly held a brief session on Monday with lawmakers calling for the adjournment till August 27 to focus on addressing the alarming situation in their constituencies hit by the recent monsoon downpours.

At the session started, former Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani invited the chair’s attention to the concerning situation in several constituencies in the province, proposing to put off the sitting to let the legislators focus on revolving the rain-related problems.

Durrani highlighted the devastation caused by the monsoon rains in various parts of Sindh, stating that the situation has become increasingly alarming over the past two days.

He emphasised that in this time of crisis, it is essential for elected representatives to be present in their constituencies to assist the affected people. He; therefore, proposed that the session be adjourned for a week.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah agreed with the proposal and decided to put the matter before the assembly. Thus, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar tabled a motion to seek the lawmakers approval for the assembly adjournment.

Since the opposition did not object, the house unanimously voted to the motion to adjourn the session till August 27, Tuesday at 2 pm.

During the session, PPP legislator, Imdad Pitafi raised an issue about the poor condition of the motorway between Sukkur and Hyderabad, which he said, has caused several deadly accidents.

Citing a recent tragic accident on the motorway, which claimed seven lives, including two brothers, he urged the government to complete the road and ensure vehicle fitness checks. The Speaker referred the matter to the Sindh Cabinet for a consideration.

In the course of the session, various issues were raised, including relief for electricity consumers in Sindh, the completion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway, and the deteriorating road infrastructure in Karachi due to the recent rains.

