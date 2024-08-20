AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
Aug 20, 2024

Punjab Police working towards crime prevention goal: IGP

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is focusing equally on both crime prevention and efficient service delivery to the citizens.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that every document in the Punjab Police is linked with a QR code, and the feedback from citizens is commendable, which is being used to further enhance the quality of services. He emphasized that the combined efforts of police, administration, and other institutions can significantly reduce citizens’ difficulties. Hence, all officers should prioritize the swift resolution of public issues and easy delivery of justice. Dr. Usman Anwar also mentioned that the process of implementing Safe City technology across all districts of Punjab is progressing rapidly. After upgrading the front-end of police stations, other developmental projects are being completed swiftly. He shared these insights at the Central Police Office while addressing the delegation of trainees from Sindh Government’s 7th Civil Services Training Program.

Dr. Usman Anwar addressed the trainee officers and responded to their questions. During the visit, detailed awareness was given to officers from Sindh Government’s Various Departments on Punjab Police Operations and Service Delivery Projects.

Additional IG Operations Shehzada Sultan briefed on law and order and operations branch professional matters, mentioning that Punjab Police’s border check posts are being upgraded with modern resources. Punjab Police has thwarted terrorist attacks in DG Khan and Mianwali.

