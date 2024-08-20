Up-gradation of all three stadiums to be carried out: PCB chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi admitted that none of the stadiums in Pakistan was of international standard but expressed the resolve to complete the upgradation of all the three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi before the start of the Champions Trophy.

Talking informally to the media after reviewing development work, here at Qaddafi Stadium, Naqvi said, “We will provide the best facilities to the crowd, as well as others in these stadiums. We have just five months. Look at the Frontier Works Organization men who are working so hard on the project. This indeed is a very challenging task.”

The PCB chairman said he also planned the construction of stadiums in Islamabad and Skardu. “The stadium was built in New York in 10 to 15 days. We can build these stadiums even earlier,” he said.

To a query, he said that the Board was in contact with the security officials before the Champions Trophy event got underway. Moreover, due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules for the National Bank Stadium, which is being prepared for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has decided to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The first Test will begin in Rawalpindi on 21st August, with the second Test starting on 30th August. This decision allows cricket spectators and fans to watch live action of both the Tests, which serve as a preview of a busy and hectic international season for Pakistan cricket. During this period, the national side will play a total of nine Tests, 14 T20Is, and at least 17 ODIs from 21 August to 5 April.

“Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi. At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from 15-19 October and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated.”

