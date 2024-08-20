AGL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
Print 2024-08-20

Balochistan: devastating rains

Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

According to media reports, at least 16 people were killed, 11 injured, and nearly 3,000 were affected as the ongoing monsoon rains, which began on July 1, continued to wreak havoc across various parts of Balochistan yesterday.

One of such reports said that monsoon rains across the region from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies and sustaining agriculture, but also lead to weather-related disasters.

Insofar as the rain havoc in Balochistan is concerned one must not lose sight of the fact that a vast majority of people in this vast province is dependent on agriculture and livestock for their livelihood. They are, therefore, the hardest hit by the vagaries of climate change.

The development of rural infrastructure can facilitate and improve the living standards of rural population, ultimately causing the development of the agriculture sector.

But these devastating rains have inflicted massive losses on the rural infrastructure as at least 16 districts of Balochistan have been badly affected by rains. It is important to note that prior to the outbreak of monsoon rains, 65 percent of rural areas of this province did not have the facility of metalled, concrete or bricked roads. The rains have only worsened the situation.

The current spell of rains is likely to continue till August 25. There is, therefore, the need for stepped-up efforts aimed at minimizing the losses that rains can cause.

Our provincial administration, in particular, is required to pull its socks up without any further loss of time. It must expend all of its energies on providing rain-hit people relief.

Matiullah Achakzai (Quetta)

