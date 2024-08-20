Religious parties protest against SC verdict in Sani case

ISLAMABAD: The workers of the various religious organisations including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) under the banner of Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatme Nabuwwat, Monday, protested against a decision of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in the Mubarak Sani case.

The protesters marched from D-Chowk, entered the Red Zone and reached the Judges Gate of the Supreme Court.

The police tried to stop the marching protesters by using tear gas; however, the protesters continued their march and reached outside Supreme Court. They were chanting slogans against the SC verdict in Mubarak Sani case asking the apex court to revisit the decision.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the decision should be withdrawn; otherwise, they would not only own constitutional options against the decision, but would also resist it tooth and nail.

They advised the government and the judiciary to avoid supporting the Qadiani community, urging the apex court to reverse the verdict delivered in this specific case. They said the apex court’s judgment had hurt the sentiments of the entire nation.

They said they would take a legal course if the verdict was not reversed. They pledged that they were ready to render any sacrifice for the protection and sanctity of Islam and the finality of Prophethood of Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Later, the protesters returned back to D-Chowk on the instructions of their leadership.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court had released Mubarak Ahmad Sani, a member of the Qadiani community, on bail in a case of distributing a distorted interpretation of the Quran and later upheld the decision in revision petitions, which was protested by religious parties.

All the leading religious parties including JUI, JI, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and others have rejected the SC’s decision and have urged the court to review the verdict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024