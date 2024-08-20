Malaysian palm oil rises on bargain-hunting

AGL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 140.40 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (6.78%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.09%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
FCCL 20.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
FFL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
UNITY 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,193 Increased By 8.2 (0.1%)
BR30 25,662 Increased By 64.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 77,780 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,803 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.3%)
Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Monday, paring some losses in the previous session on bargain hunting. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 40 ringgit, or 1.09%, at 3,721 ringgit ($849.93) a metric ton at closing. The contract lost 1.79% last week, its fourth consecutive weekly drop.

“Palm oil futures are supported by bargain hunting after found support above 3,663 ringgit a ton but firm ringgit may limit upside,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade, strengthened 1.09% against the US dollar on Monday, its highest closing since mid-February 2023.

A stronger ringgit made the contract less attractive for foreign currency holders. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.11%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.66%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.33%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia has revised its rules on its palm oil domestic market obligation (DMO) scheme, raising the price cap in a bid to improve supplies of cheap cooking oil, while lowering domestic distribution target to 250,000 tons monthly.

