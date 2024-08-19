TMC aims to propel Pakistan’s digital transformation with SAP BTP

Businesses in Pakistan can now unlock new potential and simplify operations with the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) offered by TMC, the leading SAP ERP system integrator, stated in a press release.

“This comprehensive cloud platform empowers organizations to revamp workflows, gain valuable data insights, and make data-driven decisions,” TMC added in the statement.

TMC said it has a proven track record of leading successful digital transformation initiatives not only in Pakistan but globally as well.

“Years of experience and strong expertise in the realm of SAP ERP, including the RISE with SAP offering, positions us perfectly to upgrade organizations with the latest SAP BTP solution. This innovative platform equips businesses for success in the perpetually advancing digital landscape.”

SAP BTP: unifying the digital core

The press release added that unlike traditional platforms, SAP BTP offers a unified environment that goes beyond just application development.

Its key features and benefits include:

Effortless Integration: Connects various applications and systems, eliminating data silos and ensuring smooth information flow across the organization.

Advanced Analytics and AI: Leverages cutting-edge analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to transform data into actionable insights. Businesses can gain a significant competitive edge through intelligent process optimization.

Scalable Cloud Infrastructure: A cloud-native platform designed for effortless scalability. Businesses can adapt their IT infrastructure to accommodate growth without costly upfront investments.

Open Architecture: Integrates effortlessly with third-party applications and leading cloud providers, eliminating vendor lock-in and empowering businesses to build a best-of-breed technology stack.

Enhanced Security: Keeps data secure while enabling valuable insights. Businesses can leverage the power of data analytics with peace of mind.

Improved Operational Efficiency: Eliminates redundancies and equips employees with the right tools, leading to increased productivity and cost reduction.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leverages AI and advanced analytics to identify new revenue streams, gain a competitive edge, and deliver personalized customer experiences.

Future-proofing businesses for growth

“This platform will be a game-changer for businesses in Pakistan,” Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director at TMC, was quoted as saying.

“SAP BTP accelerates digital transformation and unlocks immense potential across industries.”

It added that the impact of SAP BTP extends beyond individual businesses. It has the potential to significantly empower Pakistan’s economy by: boosting productivity, enhancing global competitiveness, creating jobs, unlocking Pakistan’s digital future.

“TMC’s commitment to innovation positions us as a key driver in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey. SAP BTP empowers us to deliver next-generation solutions that can fuel innovation across industries, ultimately propelling Pakistan towards a brighter future.”