Palm extends losses on stronger ringgit, weaker Dalian oils

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Monday, as traders gauged weakness in Dalian vegetable oils, while a stronger ringgit also added pressure to the contract.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 9 ringgit, or 0.24%, at 3,672 ringgit ($837.97) a metric ton, as of 0246 GMT.

Malaysian palm oil futures reverse gains on weaker data

The contract lost 1.79% last week, its fourth consecutive weekly drop.

Fundamentals