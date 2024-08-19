Oxford chancellor polls: Imran’s nomination submitted

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nomination for Oxford University’s chancellor election, scheduled next month, has been submitted, it emerged on Sunday.

“As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his application form to Oxford University chancellor election 2024 has been submitted. We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfikar Bukhari, commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari, said in a post on X.

In February 2024, Chris Patten, Lord Patten of Barnes, announced that he will retire as Oxford University’s Chancellor at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. The incoming chancellor will be in post for a term of 10 years.

According to Oxford University’s website, the chancellor is the titular head of the university, and presides over several key ceremonies. In addition to these formal duties, the chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the university at a range of local, national and international events.

Former British PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are also among the candidates in run for the Oxford University’s chancellorship.

Khan graduated from England’s prestigious university in 1975. He studied philosophy, politics and economics there.

