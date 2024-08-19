AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-19

Oxford chancellor polls: Imran’s nomination submitted

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nomination for Oxford University’s chancellor election, scheduled next month, has been submitted, it emerged on Sunday.

“As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his application form to Oxford University chancellor election 2024 has been submitted. We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfikar Bukhari, commonly known as Zulfi Bukhari, said in a post on X.

In February 2024, Chris Patten, Lord Patten of Barnes, announced that he will retire as Oxford University’s Chancellor at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. The incoming chancellor will be in post for a term of 10 years.

According to Oxford University’s website, the chancellor is the titular head of the university, and presides over several key ceremonies. In addition to these formal duties, the chancellor undertakes advocacy, advisory and fundraising work, acting as an ambassador for the university at a range of local, national and international events.

Former British PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are also among the candidates in run for the Oxford University’s chancellorship.

Khan graduated from England’s prestigious university in 1975. He studied philosophy, politics and economics there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Oxford University PTI Imran Khan Oxford chancellor polls

Comments

200 characters

Oxford chancellor polls: Imran’s nomination submitted

Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

Power theft: PM asks provinces to support Discos

KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

Use of VPNs slowed down internet: govt

22 die; roads washed away, crops destroyed

SCA approaches PM against rising tractor prices

SC delists election tribunal case

Governor urges CM to offer Punjab-like power bill relief

President for enhancing national forest coverage

Trade with Russia: SBP asked to streamline transaction settlement

Read more stories