KP govt failed to manage affairs of province: Azma

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that Ministers who accuse others of doing corruption are themselves labeling their own Chief Minister as a thief and corrupt.

She said that it was well-known about Imran Khan that he does corruption and allows others to follow suit but does not spend. On the other hand, Ali Amin Gandapur is indulging into corruption all alone and does not involve other cabinet members to share his misdeeds of corruption.

The Provincial Minister made these remarks while giving a rebuttal to Barrister Saif’s press conference. She said that in reality, the KPK government has poorly failed to manage the affairs of its province. KPK is being consumed by the corruption of Ali Amin Gandapur alone, and is disallowing his cabinet members to share his corruption. It has led to conflicts; disputes arising between them are even noticed in the

talk shows and press

conferences.

The Information Minister said that disputes have arisen over the distribution and allocation of government funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These people came to power to change the fate of the Pashtuns.

Azma Bokhari stated that she felt surprised to know as few people still pin their hopes in the KPK government. The corrupt and inept members which were part of Imran Khan and Buzdar cabinets likewise are part of Gandapur’s cabinet as well. They are more concerned about doing corruption and are least worried about the welfare of the people of KPK.

Ali Amin Gandapur Imran Khan KP govt Azma Bokhari

