Pakistan Print 2024-08-19

M Z Farrukh laid to rest

Press Release Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

KARACHI: Muhammad Zaheer Farrukh (M.Z. Farrukh), a distinguished civil servant and later a celebrated satirist and columnist in English, was laid to rest in San Jose, California, USA on Sunday. Farrukh passed away at his son’s residence on August 16 after a brief illness. He was 93.

Throughout his career, Farrukh held several senior positions at both federal and provincial levels in Pakistan, particularly within the finance and taxation sectors. His tenure in the civil service came to an end during General Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law era, prompting him to relocate to London, UK.

There, he became a regular columnist for the evening newspapers of Pakistan, Daily News and Leader, where he earned acclaim for his sharp wit and incisive commentary. He also authored the book “Matters of Moment”, a satirical take on international, Pakistani, and British politics.

Farrukh’s academic background was equally illustrious. He attended MAO College and Government College in Lahore, and furthered his education at the Harvard Law School in Boston, US, and the London School of Economics, UK.

Born into an illustrious family of authors and educationists, Farrukh was the son of Sufi Muhammad Saghir Hasan, an esteemed educationist, and Rabia Pinhan, a celebrated poet. His elder brother, M.B. Khalid, was a prominent journalist who worked with Dawn and Business Recorder but tragically lost his life in the PIA Cairo crash of 1965.

Farrukh’s contributions to civil service and journalism have left a lasting legacy.

Zia ul Haq Muhammad Zaheer Farrukh

