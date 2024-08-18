AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, on Saturday, confirmed that Pakistan recently reported one case of Mpox.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he informed that the infected individual had returned from the Gulf region and tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the detection, swift measures were taken, including isolating the affected person’s family members to prevent further spread.

Mpox virus: 3 cases detected in Pakistan

Dr Mukhtar highlighted that health authorities have been instructed to enforce strict precautionary protocols at airports, with the screening process already in place for incoming travellers. He stressed that the virus spreads through contact, with most patients requiring only basic treatment such as fever and pain relief. In more severe cases, antiviral medications may be administered.

Reassuring the public, Dr Mukhtar emphasised that there is no need for panic as the mortality rate remains low. However, he advised travellers returning from abroad to self-isolate if they experience symptoms such as rashes, flu, fever, or body aches, particularly, during the initial phase after their return.

The Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely while ensuring preventive measures remain active at key points of entry into the country.

