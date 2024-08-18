AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-18

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) will not issue registration certificates of “not-for-profit association” (NPO) to the International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) under the regulation policy of the INGOs.

The SECP has issued S.R.O.1221(I)/2024 to amend Companies Regulations, 2024 here on Saturday.

Previously, the draft amendments to the Companies Regulations, 2024.was circulated vide notification S.R.O. 882(I)/2024 dated May 23.

SECP will not issue registration certificate of ‘NOP’ to INGOs

The International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) will not be eligible to be registered with the Commission as “not-for-profit association” (NPO) in accordance with the Policy of the Federal Government for regulation of (INGOs) in Pakistan.

Under the amendments, an International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGO) shall not be eligible to be registered with the Commission under section 42 of the Companies Act in accordance with the Policy of the Federal Government for regulation of (INGOs) in Pakistan.”

According to the SECP, a not-for-profit association (more commonly called an NGO or NPO) may be registered as company under the provisions of the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (the ‘Ordinance’).

In general terms, a not-for-profit association (company) applies its profits or income in promoting its charitable/useful objects and prohibits the payment of any profits, income, dividend or proceeds to its members.

Before its registration as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (the ‘Commission’), any such association is required to obtain licence under Section 42 read with rule 6 of the Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Rules, 1985 (the ‘Rules’) and the relevant Circulars issued from time to time. The Commission issues licence for a period of five years, renewable for further term of five years each.

In table of applications, the SECP has added two new applications i.e. Application for Change in Chief Executive Officer/Directors of a Company Licensed under Section 42 of the Act and Application for Change in Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of a Company Licensed under Section 42 of the Companies Act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Companies INGOs NPO Companies Regulations

Comments

200 characters

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories