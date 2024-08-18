ATC hands over 9 suspects of kidnapping Khalilur Rehman to police

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday handed over nine suspects of kidnapping script writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar to police for a further 15 days and directed to produce them again on September 01.

The suspects included Tanveer Ahmed, Qaiser Abbas, Rasheed Ahmed, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayum, and Mamoon Haider.

Earlier, the investigation officer requested for further physical remand of the suspects to recover money, weapons, and a car used in the kidnapping.

The defense lawyers opposed the request for further physical remand. The court rejecting their plea allowed further remand of the suspects.

The police had previously arrested 12 suspects, including a woman, in connection with the case. The suspect allegedly leaked a compromising video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

According to the statement of a suspect to the police, Khalil alleged his kidnapping due to the release of his inappropriate videos.

According to the FIR, the suspects robbed Qamar of his mobile phone, watch, cash, and transferred rupees 250,000 from his ATM card.

