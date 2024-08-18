IK says he’s not scared of Faiz’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Saturday, said that he is not afraid because of the arrest of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed and if he was scared he would have not demanded constitution of judicial commission on May 9 incidents.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala jail after the hearing of Al Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi, he said that I want to tell the establishment that what you are doing it is destroying our country and the institutions. “I appeal you are harming the country and not us”, he said, adding that he is not afraid of Hameed’s arrest.

Even today I can send my articles for publication through my legal team and it does not require any jail officer.

There is no need of a mobile phone for sending messages to Zulfi Bukhari.

“Mobile jammers have been installed in jail due to which mobile service is not working”, he said.

It is being said that Hameed hatched the May 9 conspiracy, this is not true, a conspiracy had been hatched against PTI.

He said that it should be probed that who had ordered his arrest and bring forth the CCTV footages of May 9.

Khan said due to the ban on social media and internet, damage of $5 million has been caused to the country. They have destroyed our country to pressurise PTI, he said. He said that his wife is not getting out of her home and she was also made an accused in May 9 cases.

To a question about concerns of PTI leaders, Atif Khan and Junaid Akbar over removal of a provincial minister over corruption charges, he said that he has a message for both Atif and Akbar to meet with anti-corruption committee and do not take this matter to the public unnecessarily.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing Al Qadir Trust case, adjourned the hearing without proceedings after Khan’s lawyers informed the court that they have filed a petition seeking copy of NAB board meeting minutes regarding the case before Islamabad High Court (IHC). They requested the court to adjourn the hearing. The court approved PTI lawyers’ request and adjourned hearing till August 21.

Khan and his wife were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

PTI lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gull, Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry as well as NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

