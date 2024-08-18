Fertilizer plants will continue to get uninterrupted gas supply

ISLAMABAD: An inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday decided to ensure continuous supply of gas to fertiliser plants to avoid loss of imports and foreign exchange. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office, expressed satisfaction over the availability and prices of urea during the current Kharif season.

Minister of Industries and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, secretaries of industries and production, secretary petroleum and others participated in the meeting.

“Various measures were considered to ensure availability of fertiliser in sufficient quantity and at reasonable price for wheat sowing during the coming Rabi season,” said a statement issued here after the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the Petroleum Division will ensure that all the fertiliser plants have continuous supply of gas for the Rabi season.

