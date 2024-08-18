AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-18

DGTO seeks voters’ list from KCCI for polls

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: The Director General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) has directed the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to share the voters’ list of KCCI for the 2024-26 election according to their class of membership along with the details as per rule 18(3) of Trade Organisations Rules, 2013.

The DGTO has issued this order addressing complaints filed against the KCCI regarding its upcoming 2024-26 elections. The order, issued following a hearing on August 12, 2024, directs KCCI to revise its provisional voters list to comply with legal requirements while addressing security concerns.

The complaints, filed by M/s Mazhar Enterprises, M/s Atta International, and M/s Jamal Associates, raised several issues with KCCI’s election process. Key points of contention included:

1-Lack of separate lists for corporate and associate members in the provisional voters list

2-Incomplete contact details of voters

3-An increase in the security deposit for nomination papers to Rs. 100,000

During the hearing, KCCI’s counsel admitted that the provisional voters list did not categorise voters into associate and corporate members, citing security concerns and members’ desire for privacy. The counsel also confirmed that KCCI’s executive committee had approved the increased security deposit.

In response, the DGTO emphasised that the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013 require two classes of members - corporate and associate - except in chambers or associations of small traders. The order stated that each class of members should elect executive committee members from their respective membership class, necessitating a categorized voters list.

The DGTO’s order strikes a balance between legal compliance and security concerns, directing the Secretary General of KCCI to:

1-Share a revised voters list for the 2024-26 election with complainants, categorizing voters according to their membership class.

2-Include details as per Rule 18(3) of the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013.

3-Ensure that complainants maintain the confidentiality of member details.

This order addresses the core issues raised by the complainants while acknowledging KCCI’s concerns about member privacy. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the upcoming KCCI elections and whether it will set a precedent for other trade organizations facing similar challenges.

KCCI business community DGTO KCCI polls

