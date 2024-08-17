AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
COAS hosts special ceremony to honour Olympian Arshad

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Aug, 2024 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: A special ceremony was held at the Army Auditorium, General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, to celebrate the outstanding achievement of Olympian Arshad Nadeem.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, presided over the event, which was attended by renowned sports personalities, including the legendary 1984 Olympic and National Hockey teams, National Cricket Team, Street Football Team, Army Polo Team, Visually Impaired Cricket and Women Goal Ball Teams, as well as, medallists from the Commonwealth, SAF, and Asian Games.

Participants in the Paris Olympics 2024 were also in attendance.

Notable sports legends gracing the event included Jehangir Khan, Islahuddin Siddiqui, Shahbaz Senior, Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Asif, and Aisamul Haq. Arshad Nadeem’s family, close associates and coaches were also present to celebrate his monumental success.

COAS General Munir commended Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable achievement of winning Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record. He attributed this success to Arshad’s unwavering commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence. The army chief underscored the inspirational nature of Arshad’s journey, emphasising that his story reflects the power of determination and hard work in overcoming challenges and reaching new heights.

General Munir described Arshad Nadeem’s achievement as a source of national pride and stated that the entire nation stands united in honouring his contribution to Pakistan. He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to supporting and empowering not only athletes but the broader youth of Pakistan, aiming to foster a culture of excellence for a prosperous future. The COAS highlighted the significance of youth engagement, development, and entertainment as key pillars of a healthy and thriving society.

In his remarks, Arshad Nadeem expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and emphasised the vast potential of Pakistan’s youth. He encouraged young Pakistanis to stay positive, work hard, and remain steadfast in their pursuits, believing that these attributes are essential for overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

The ceremony was a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sports and nurturing the next generation of athletes and leaders.

