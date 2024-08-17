Sherry condemns PTI MNA's objection to woman’s attire

ISLAMABAD: Vice President PPP Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi's objection to a woman’s attire during the meeting of Standing Committee on Power.

She stated, "The objection raised by PTI Member of the National Assembly Iqbal Afridi regarding a woman's attire in the committee meeting is strongly condemnable. The woman earned her place in that room through her competence and abilities, which should have been respected by all committee member[s]. Women should be evaluated based on their ideas and contributions, not their look and appearance."

Senator Rehman further questioned, "What gives this MNA the right to critique a professional woman's clothing? Who appointed him the arbiter of women’s dress codes? Instead of focusing on the critical issues central to the NA Standing Committee on Power, he has ensured that the headlines from today's meeting are about policing women’s attire rather than addressing the pressing energy crisis. PTI should make it clear to its members that such behaviour can be deemed harassment anywhere in the world today and must take a stand against it."

She added, "Iqbal Afridi's unnecessary objection to the woman's clothing reflects a mindset rooted in bigotry and gender discrimination. These objections expose a patriarchal mentality that seeks to control women by criticising their appearance. Women have every right to participate in any professional environment in attire they find appropriate and comfortable. This kind of thinking only hinders the progress toward gender equality in Pakistan.

"The Pakistan People's Party fully rejects such discriminatory and derogatory statements. The speaker of the National Assembly should also demand an apology from him too. This behaviour is entirely unacceptable at all levels," she concluded.

During the Standing Committee on Power meeting, PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi raised an objection regarding the attire of a woman present. Referring specifically to a female representative from K-Electric, Afridi claimed that her outfit was inappropriate for the meeting. He further suggested that there should be SOPs governing women’s clothing in such meetings.

