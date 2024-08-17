Masks of PTI founder have now started to fall: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the masks of the PTI founder have now started to fall; everyone knows who is the mastermind of May 9 incidents.

“Those who attacked and facilitated attacks on military installations are partners in crime,” Azma said, adding: “The internal accountability process within the military is a positive step, and the people of Pakistan appreciate the actions of the Army Chief.”

The minister said that the gang involved in carrying out May 9, is gradually being exposed. Those who attacked and facilitated attacks on military installations are partners in the same gang, she said, adding: “Nothing is hidden anymore about who is the mastermind of May 9 and who were his facilitators.”

The minister said that the masks of the PTI founder have now started to fall. In every race of betrayers and the ungrateful, the PTI founder comes first, she said. She added that the institutions where the mastermind's facilitators are present will have to initiate self-accountability.

Until every character and facilitator of May 9, is brought to justice, the country cannot move forward. The people of Pakistan are eagerly waiting for when those who mocked the martyrs will be brought to justice. Even after a year and a half, the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the martyrs are still looking towards our justice system, she said.

