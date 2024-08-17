AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-17

‘Deceptive marketing’: CCP imposes fine of Rs5m on a paint co

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken decisive action against a leading paint manufacturing company, imposing a penalty of Rs 5 million for violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, which prohibits deceptive marketing practices.

A CCP bench, led by the Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and Member Salman Amin, issued an order in response to a complaint filed by Nippon Paint Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd against Diamond Paint's marketing campaign for its product 'Durasilk' run on various television channels.

This was the third occasion concerns were raised about omission of material information in Television Commercials (TVC) by paint manufacturers. The investigation found that Diamond Paint, despite including disclaimers on its packaging and shade cards, does not disclose the presence and value of redeemable tokens in its paint buckets in its television commercials, thereby exploiting consumer rights by making partial disclosures on its packaging.

Transparency in advertising is crucial for informed consumer decisions, as TVCs often serve as the first point of contact between consumers and a product. The CCP’s Paint Order 2012 explicitly mandated that inclusion of a token without proper disclosure would be deemed to have lacking a reasonable basis with regards to prices, and thus falling under Section 10(2) (b) of the Act. Moreover, the CCP conducted study in the entire paint industry to ascertain compliance with its 2012 order.

The CCP bench emphasised that proper disclosure of tokens is critical for customers. Marketing techniques that include redeemable coupons have a substantial impact on customer purchasing decisions. The order ruled that M/s Diamond Paint Limited failed to give consumers all of the information they needed to make informed purchasing decisions and thus violated the earlier directives on the use of redeemable tokens and violated Section 10 of the CCP Act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan Competition Act, 2010 Salman Amin

Comments

200 characters

‘Deceptive marketing’: CCP imposes fine of Rs5m on a paint co

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories