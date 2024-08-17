AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
All religious community enjoys full freedom: Governor

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized that all religious community in Pakistan enjoys full freedom to practice their faith. However, the nation is currently facing numerous challenges. He expressed these views while addressing the International Interfaith Peace Conference held at the Governor's House. The conference was titled "Respect for Humanity, Violence-Free Society, Inter-faith and Intra-faith Harmony, and the Paigham-e-Pakistan."

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, leaders from various religions, and other distinguished guests. Governor Sindh stressed the need to foster interfaith and intra-faith harmony. He further stated that societal attitudes must change to achieve this goal.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated the organizers on the successful conduct of the conference, calling it a commendable effort deserving of high praise.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Paigham e Pakistan

