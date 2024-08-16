Two poachers arrested from bank of River Ravi

LAHORE: As part of a move against the illegal hunting and smuggling of rare and endangered turtles, the Punjab government in a recent operation on the banks of the Ravi River arrested two poachers during a crackdown and recovered 10 highly valuable turtles from their possession.

The suspects, who were involved in the illicit wildlife trade, resorted to firing on the wildlife enforcement team during the raid.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the swift and effective action of the team which conducted a successful raid, along with the officers and staff of the Wildlife Department for their commitment to protecting endangered species.

Following the directives of Senior Minister Punjab, an extensive province-wide operation aimed at eradicating illegal wildlife trade is currently ongoing.

DG Wildlife Mudassir Riaz reported that out of the 10 turtles recovered, 7 are alive, while 3 were found dead. The poachers identified as Sarfaraz and Fayyaz Chabeel, were arrested on the spot. The Wildlife Department also confiscated weapons, including pistols, bullets, as well as hunting equipment such as nets, axes, and other tools used in the illegal capture of these species.

The rare turtles being recovered during the operation are listed under Schedule III of the Wildlife Act, granting them protected status under the law.

