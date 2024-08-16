AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

Blasphemy case: Panel urges apex court to review its verdict

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of a parliamentary panel tasked to discuss the apex court’s verdict in a blasphemy case on Thursday demanded the apex court to review its verdict.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice which met here with Mehmood Bashir Virk deliberated upon the apex court’s verdict with majority of the members pressing for undoing the verdict, saying there is no second opinion about the blasphemy law as defined in the constitution.

The meeting which was held in-camera and was also attended by the law and justice minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, once again called upon the members to go through the apex court’s verdict before reaching any conclusion.

The sources privy to the meeting said that majority of the members belonging to all the parliamentary political parties were unanimous that there would be no compromise in cases involving blasphemy.

They said that the apex court should review its verdict as to err is human, adding “giving bail to a man accused of committing blasphemy is in no way justified or acceptable.”

Last month, the lawmakers – belonging to all political parties had strongly protested in National Assembly against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s ruling on a blasphemy related case, demanding him to immediately review his ruling.

The National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had referred the matter to the concerned committee of the house with directives to discuss the matter and report back to the house.

This is pertinent to mention that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa – in a blasphemy case – had ruled that according to the constitution, “every citizen shall have the right to profess, practice and propagate his religion.”

“Freedom of faith is one of the fundamental tenets of Islam. But sadly, in matters of religion, tempers flare up and the Qur’anic mandate is forsaken,” he added.

He also said the book allegedly disseminated by the accused had not been outlawed at the time of the alleged crime in 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

apex court NA panel blasphemy case Mehmood Bashir Virk

Comments

200 characters

Blasphemy case: Panel urges apex court to review its verdict

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories