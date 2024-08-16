AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Pakistan
2024-08-16

Independence Day celebrations: JS Bank donates electronic wheelchairs to differently-abled

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, marked the nation’s 77th Independence Day with a heart-warming initiative by partnering with the Association of Physically Disabled Adults (APHA) to donate electronic wheelchairs to differently-abled individuals, empowering them to lead more independent lives. An event was organized by APHA to commemorate this special occasion, attended by Kazim Raza, Head of Distribution and Branch Banking, and Jamil Memon, Head of CSR and Administration at JS Bank, along with Sohail Jawad, Executive Director of the State Bank of Pakistan.

APHA, established 50 years ago, is one of the largest organizations in Pakistan dedicated to the welfare and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities (PWDs), particularly those who are physically handicapped. The organization serves the community through various initiatives, including a rehabilitation and physiotherapy center that provides artificial limbs, vocational training centres for PWDs, customized vehicles to support the livelihoods of PWDs, and a school for special children.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamil Memon reiterated that JS Bank continues to actively support various social causes across Pakistan through meaningful contributions and initiatives, embodying its mission to make a lasting impact on society.

JS Bank has consistently been at the forefront of reaching out to underserved communities in Pakistan, including the differently-abled. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the bank is committed to strengthening communities by providing employment opportunities that reflect its core values.

