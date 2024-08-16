Mobilink Bank partners with Systems Limited

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has partnered with Systems Limited to leverage the power of Temenos Core, modernizing its core banking platform and boosting business and operational capabilities. Under this partnership, the Bank – being the first in Pakistan to upgrade its platform to R23, is positioned to deliver a premium customer experience, streamline internal processes, and achieve unparalleled agility within the ever-evolving financial landscape.

“At Mobilink Bank, we are dedicated to empowering our customers through financial inclusion and exceptional service. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz and Chairman, Mobilink Bank.

“We look forward to upgrading and running the Core banking system on a Cloud Native Platform for Mobilink Bank. By leveraging our extensive experience and regulatory accelerators like Pakistan Model Bank, we are well-equipped to transform the Bank’s platform seamlessly to meet local regulations and practices,” said Ammara Masood, Global Industries GM BFS, Systems Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024