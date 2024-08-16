AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-16

Mobilink Bank partners with Systems Limited

Press Release Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has partnered with Systems Limited to leverage the power of Temenos Core, modernizing its core banking platform and boosting business and operational capabilities. Under this partnership, the Bank – being the first in Pakistan to upgrade its platform to R23, is positioned to deliver a premium customer experience, streamline internal processes, and achieve unparalleled agility within the ever-evolving financial landscape.

“At Mobilink Bank, we are dedicated to empowering our customers through financial inclusion and exceptional service. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz and Chairman, Mobilink Bank.

“We look forward to upgrading and running the Core banking system on a Cloud Native Platform for Mobilink Bank. By leveraging our extensive experience and regulatory accelerators like Pakistan Model Bank, we are well-equipped to transform the Bank’s platform seamlessly to meet local regulations and practices,” said Ammara Masood, Global Industries GM BFS, Systems Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Systems Limited Mobilink Bank

Comments

200 characters

Mobilink Bank partners with Systems Limited

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories