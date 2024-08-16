AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-16

July petroleum imports soar 60pc to $1.266bn yoy

Tahir Amin Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum group imports witnessed 60 percent growth in July 2024 and remained $1.266 billion compared to $791.434 million in July 2023, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data of exports and imports released by the PBS revealed that petroleum group imports registered 19.41 percent negative growth in July when compared to $1.571 billion in June 2024.

Petroleum products imports witnessed 39.94 percent growth in July 2024 and remained at $499.017 million compared to $356.59 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a MoM basis, it registered 27.11 percent negative growth when compared to $684.495 million in June 2024.

The imports in July 2024 were $4.278 billion (provisional) as compared to $4.964 billion in June 2024 showing a decrease of 13.82 percent over June 2024 but increased by 15.90 percent as compared to $3.691 billion in July 2023.

Main commodities of imports during July 2024 were petroleum products (Rs138,922 million), petroleum crude (Rs100,512 million), electric machinery and apparatus (Rs95,800 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs92,461 million), palm oil (Rs66,792 million), plastic materials (Rs53,555 million), iron and steel (Rs45,397 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs26,674 million), medicinal products (Rs22,721 million) and petroleum gas liquified (Rs20,618 million).

