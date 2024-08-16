Arrest of Lt-Gen Faiz (retd): What’s next?

The arrest news of Faiz Hameed and court martial proceedings against the former DG, ISI, and Corps Commander Peshawar on allegations of corruption, financial irregularities, and misuse of authority, particularly linked to the Top City housing scheme, took the nation by utter surprise. Since the inception of Pakistan, such action against a retired general is unheard of. Even if such actions had been taken, they were not made public or spun in the media.

The tone and tenor of the current leadership also indicate that the army will take a deeper look into the nexus between the military, civilian business, commerce, and trade, which ultimately results in allegation of gratification. The leadership might also delve deeper into allegations of the military’s involvement in supporting, abetting, and facilitating smuggling, illegal liquor, and narcotics trade. T

he army may also take decisive steps to isolate itself from the social, cultural, and economic management of the border areas, leaving this responsibility to the civilian administration and politicians. It is perhaps time for the army leadership to require generals and other high-ranking officers to publicly declare their assets and those of their immediate family members every year.

This requirement should also extend to all civil servants, including members of national and provincial assemblies and the senate. While the income tax return of a business person may have some reason to be kept private, there are no apparent reasons for civil and army officers and public servants to keep their income and wealth tax declarations secret.

In addition, the data from NADRA and other statistical data gathered at national and provincial levels, as well as internationally, should be linked to trace any business transactions, property deals, company formations, or investments in stock exchanges made by all public and civil officers and their close relatives. This information should be made public every year without fail.

Any discrepancies should be disclosed, and both public and civil servants should be held accountable for accumulating wealth beyond their known means of income.

Analysts are also confident that the current military leadership will investigate the children of all public and civil servants (both army and civilians) who are studying abroad at exorbitant costs. They believe that many of these individuals cannot afford such expenses based on their known sources of income. This scrutiny aims to ensure transparency and accountability across all levels of public service.

Qamar Bashir

