KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PK R28.465 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,522. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.616 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.373 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.552 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.261 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.145 billion), Silver (PKR 781.105 million), SP 500 (PKR 399.209 million), Palladium (PKR 337.185 million), Copper (PKR 304.219 million), Natural Gas (PKR 272.650 million), DJ (PKR 289.614 million), Japan Equity (PKR 70.842 million), Brent (PKR 33.187 million) and Aluminium (PKR 28.819 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots amounting to PKR 60.507 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024