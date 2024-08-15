AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN rights chief deplores ‘grim milestone’ of 40,000 Gaza dead

AFP Published August 15, 2024

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief Thursday deplored the “grim milestone” of 40,000 Palestinians reported killed in Israel’s 10-month assault on Gaza, accusing the country’s military of breaking the “rules of war”.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk blamed Israel for the soaring death toll in the territory, where it launched a fierce assault in response to unprecedented attacks by Hamas in October.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday that the death toll from the conflict had reached at least 40,005 people, with another 92,401 wounded. The ministry does not provide a breakdown of civilian deaths.

“Today marks a grim milestone for the world,” Turk said in a statement.

“Most of the dead are women and children. This unimaginable situation is overwhelmingly due to recurring failures by the Israeli Defense Forces to comply with the rules of war,” he added.

“The scale of the Israeli military’s destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and places of worship is deeply shocking.”

Ten months of bloodshed: the Gaza war in numbers

He said his office had documented “serious violations” of international humanitarian law by both the Israeli military and Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas.

He reiterated a call for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinians “arbitrarily detained”.

Ceasefire talks resumed in Qatar on Thursday.

Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered the war and resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Hamas also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

In response to Turk’s statement, Israel’s mission in Geneva accused his office of “once again spreading Hamas’ propaganda, voluntarily refusing to differentiate between terrorists and civilians”.

“For nearly 20 years, Hamas has turned Gaza into a terrorist stronghold. Its brutal strategy is clear: hide behind Palestinian civilians to target Israelis,” it said.

“Lives lost on both sides are a victory for Hamas. Today’s statement only emboldens Hamas and encourages them to continue their disinformation campaign.”

Gaza UN human rights Israeli military Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

UN rights chief deplores ‘grim milestone’ of 40,000 Gaza dead

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Internet disruptions: some Pakistani freelancers made ‘unavailable’ on fiverr

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Oil extends gains as US slowdown fears ease

3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

Read more stories