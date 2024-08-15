AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,217 Increased By 29.1 (0.36%)
BR30 25,688 Increased By 34.8 (0.14%)
KSE100 78,093 Increased By 215.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 25,036 Increased By 74.9 (0.3%)
South African rand pauses after modest gains on US data

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 03:02pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, pausing after the previous day’s modest gains on US inflation data which strengthened expectations that interest rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy are near.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 18.08 against the dollar, close to the level where it ended Wednesday’s session.

The rand closed up more than 0.1% against the US currency on Wednesday, supported by upbeat domestic business confidence and retail sales figures in addition to the US inflation data.

“With the bulk of the market-moving US data now released, the dollar-rand market will lose some of that downside momentum. Technical support around current levels, given the several prior lows, will also make significant further rand appreciation more challenging,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African rand firms to 11-month high, local inflation in focus

No major South African data is due to be released on Thursday or Friday, so the rand is likely to move mainly on offshore factors.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally weaker in early deals, the yield up 2 basis points to 9.155%.

