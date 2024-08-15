AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
AIRLINK 142.72 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (7.82%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DCL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.82%)
DFML 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.14%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
FFBL 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.5%)
FFL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.95%)
HUMNL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.75%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.3%)
NBP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
OGDC 134.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
PAEL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.22%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
PPL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.81%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
PTC 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.21%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TOMCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.42%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.08%)
BR100 8,238 Increased By 49.9 (0.61%)
BR30 25,882 Increased By 228.3 (0.89%)
KSE100 78,235 Increased By 358 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,087 Increased By 125.9 (0.5%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

PTI holds rallies for ‘real independence’

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged dozens of big and small rallies on the eve of the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan across Punjab with a pledge to continue their struggle for achieving the goal of a ‘real independence’ and release of incarcerated party leaders and workers, including PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan.

On this occasion, former federal minister Hammad Azhar here surprised the party workers by joining them at Liberty Chowk. Amid heavy deployment of the police force along with prison vans, the PTI workers, supporters and citizens started to gather at Liberty Market before midnight to register their protest against the detention of PTI leaders. Hammad Azhar, who was underground after the May 9 incidents, led a public motorbike rally on Gulberg Main Boulevard along with PTI leader Shaukat Basra. Rally participants were holding national and party flags. They chanted slogans in favour of their leader, Imran Khan, and demanded his immediate release along with other detainees.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son and daughter – Zain Hussain Qureshi and Mehar Bano Qureshi – also held a public rally on the call of party’s founding. In a social media post shared by Mehr Bano Qureshi, both siblings were seen leading a public rally on a motorbike in their home town, Multan.

In another social post, PTI Member National Assembly Zartaj Gul Wazir was witnessed mobilising the PTI workers and supporters in a local market. She was seen arguing with the police and chanting slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a policeman tried to snatch the national flag from her hand.

The PTI also staged protest rallies in several other cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Murree.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Independence Day of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PTI holds rallies for ‘real independence’

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

Read more stories