Governor emphasizes positive role for country's uplift

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hoisted national flag in a solemn ceremony held here at Governor House today. The ceremony was attended by Iranian Consul General Mehran Mohdfar, representatives of the American and Chinese consulates and a large number of people.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that Pakistan came in to being due to immense sacrifices of our forefathers. He said that he salutes the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies who sacrificed their lives for the security and stability of the beloved country.

He said that he also pays tribute to the great sons of soil for guarding the borders in difficult circumstance. He said that all martyrs and ghazis are the pride of the country and the nation.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to work hard for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that everyone has to play positive role in the development of the country.

