FAPUASA holds online meeting of its Executive Council

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held an online meeting of its Executive Council on Wednesday, coinciding with Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. The meeting focused on the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) failure to address critical issues in the higher education sector.

FAPUASA leaders, Dr Muhammad Uzair and Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, extended Independence Day greetings but expressed sorrow over the need to hold a meeting to safeguard higher education. They criticized HEC’s incompetence and failure to fulfil commitments made during previous meetings.

Key demands, including the BPS service structure policy, TTS salary increases, and restoration of Pakistan Studies, remain unaddressed. FAPUASA leaders questioned HEC’s ability to resolve pressing issues, citing the delay in issuing meeting minutes.

The meeting highlighted concerns over HEC’s poor role in safeguarding universities, including decreased budget allocations, delayed salary payments, and salary disparities. FAPUASA leaders called for government intervention, threatening a protest campaign if issues are not resolved within a week.

The association plans to mobilize university employees through General Body meetings, followed by meetings with parliamentarians and senators to address the dire condition of HEC and its failure to perform duties.

