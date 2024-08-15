Fight against terrorism is far from over: Senate chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has warned that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism is far from over, and the terrorism continues to pose grave threat for the country.

“Terrorism remains a grave threat to our security and our way of life. Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies have rendered tremendous sacrifices to ensure our safety. However, the fight against terrorism is far from over,” he said in his message to the nation on Pakistan’s 78th independence anniversary celebrated on Wednesday.

Climate change is another existential threat that looms large over Pakistan, Gilani said. “The recent floods and extreme weather events are stark reminders of the vulnerability of our country to the impacts of climate change. It is crucial that we adopt sustainable practices, build climate-resilient infrastructure, and play our part in global efforts to combat this menace,” stated the Senate chief.

“Today, as we stand at a crossroads in our history, we face numerous challenges that demand our collective resolve. It is our duty to ensure poverty alleviation, inclusive growth and socio-economic equality. We must ensure that the benefits of economic growth are distributed equitably, so that every Pakistani has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and respect,” Gilani said in his message.

