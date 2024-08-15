Embassy of Pakistan hosts flag-hoisting ceremony in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, Pakistan’s Head of Mission, raised the flag. The ceremony was attended by embassy staff and distinguished guests. The messages of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar were read on this occasion.

In his remarks, Ambassador Nizamani paid rich tributes to the brave national heroes, particularly the martyrs of the armed forces of Pakistan, who laid down their lives to protect Pakistan’s physical and ideological frontiers. He recalled the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and other prominent leaders of the freedom movement and emphasized the need for Pakistani citizens to emulate their selfless struggle for Pakistan’s future prosperity.

The freedoms we enjoy, and the peace we cherish will be further strengthened by following in the footsteps of the heroes of Pakistan movement.

Ambassador Nizamani felicitated the entire nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day and especially congratulated Pakistanis present on the occasion on their participation in the significant event of hoisting of Pakistan’s flag in Kabul and urged a renewed commitment to uphold the ideals of our forefathers to keep our flag flying high across the world.