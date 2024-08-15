AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Independence Day celebrated: BISP to launch nationwide tree-plantation drive

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) announced to have launched nationwide tree plantation drive in connection with Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebrated on Wednesday.

The drive covers all the four federating units, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), according to the BISP.

The BISP personnel, along with 9.3 million beneficiaries who receive quarterly financial support from BISP, are participating in this campaign, which aims at marking their contributions to make Pakistan “greener and more sustainable,” BISP said in a statement.

In connection with tree plantation drive, an official ceremony was held at the BISP headquarters on Wednesday presided over by former senator Rubina Khalid, the BISP Chairperson.

Tree plantation is crucial to counter environmental pollution, she said on the occasion. The BISP chairperson urged “everyone to remain hopeful and to contribute positively to the country’s development and prosperity, putting national interest above personal gains.”

She appreciated the role of federal government in increasing BISP’s annual budget, saying, this increase will allow more families living below the poverty line to benefit from Pakistan’s largest socio-economic uplift programme.

Later, Khalid, along with BISP staff, also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Independence Day, followed by prayers for the nation’s progress and prosperity.

