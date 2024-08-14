Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Met office has also forecast wind-thunderstorm/rain in Karachi during August 17 till August 19.

In a notification issued today, the PMD said that monsoon currents will penetrate eastern Sindh from August 16 with few heavy falls likely in Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Badin & Sujawal with occasional gaps.

“Wind-thunderstorm/rain likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Nausharo Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitiari, Hyderabad, Tando Ala Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparker districts during 16th -19th August,” the Met office said.

Moreover, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), anticipated further rains in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 14 to August 18.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas.

“Rain may cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas, flow of water in6 the streams and nullahs is also expected to increase,” the NDMA said.