AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Pakistan

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

  • Forecasts wind-thunderstorm/rain in Karachi during August 17 till August 19
BR Web Desk Published 14 Aug, 2024 12:35pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Met office has also forecast wind-thunderstorm/rain in Karachi during August 17 till August 19.

In a notification issued today, the PMD said that monsoon currents will penetrate eastern Sindh from August 16 with few heavy falls likely in Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Badin & Sujawal with occasional gaps.

“Wind-thunderstorm/rain likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Nausharo Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitiari, Hyderabad, Tando Ala Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparker districts during 16th -19th August,” the Met office said.

NDMA rings alarm bells over urban flooding risk in Karachi

Monsoon rains expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Moreover, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), anticipated further rains in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 14 to August 18.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lucky Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas.

Floods claim 154 lives from July 1 till date: NDMA

“Rain may cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas, flow of water in6 the streams and nullahs is also expected to increase,” the NDMA said.

NDMA PMD Karachi rain Islamabad rain

