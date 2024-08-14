AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks close higher ahead of US inflation data

  • KOSPI rose 23.00 points, or 0.88%, to 2,644.50
Reuters Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 02:00pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Wednesday on expectations that the upcoming U.S. inflation data will allow the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates soon. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

South Korean markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 23.00 points, or 0.88%, to 2,644.50 by 06:30 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.45%, peer SK Hynix gained 2.64%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.28%.

Hyundai Motor shed 0.82%, sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.49%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.58% and up 1.10%, respectively.

South Korea’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.5% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, from 2.8% in June, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday.

South Korean shares rebound as US recession fears ease

The U.S. producer price index for final demand increased 0.1% from a month ago in evidence of waning inflation pressures. Investors are waiting for the consumer price index later on Wednesday.

Of the total 936 traded issues, 652 shares advanced, while 236 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth about 390 billion won on the main board on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,358.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.61% higher than its previous close at 1,366.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,355.6 per dollar, up 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,352.8.

The KOSPI has fallen 0.41% so far this year, and lost 5.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 106.07.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.883%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.950%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean stocks close higher ahead of US inflation data

Discos add Rs596bn to circular debt

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Karachi likely to receive light rain today: PMD

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

Oil edges up on Middle East war concerns, US crude stockpile drop

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

Read more stories